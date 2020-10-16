LETTER: Fair Tax Amendment a step forward

My friends have been writing extremely detailed and informative letters in favor of the fair tax for the last few weeks. I appreciate their efforts very much. In the interests of brevity I just have a few brief points to make:

1. Illinois is going to have to pay off its enormous debt sometime. They are going to get the money from taxes on its citizens. How do you really want that to work? Should it be a regressive tax on those least able to pay it, and more from those of us in the middle, or a slightly higher tax on those best able to pay?

2. The federal government has been using the graduated income tax on and off since 1862 and consistently since 1913. A majority of us have not been up in arms about that. What is different for Illinois?

3. The threat of taxation on retirement income keeps coming up. It's always a possibility. The amendment would make it possible for it to be taxed at a lower rate if it did happen, but that's not what this is about and it's not on the table now.

Please vote in favor of the Fair Tax Amendment. It will be a step forward for Illinois.

Martha Everman, Bloomington

