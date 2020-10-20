LETTER: Fair Tax Amendment decision easy

Voting in favor of the Fair Tax Amendment is one of the easiest ballot decisions I’ve made in several decades of voting. For me, it’s primarily a moral question.

Those of modest income spend almost all of their resources on life necessities: food, housing, healthcare and medicine, utilities, transportation, clothing. Those of higher incomes spend discretionary income on larger homes, more expensive cars, vacations, stocks and mutual funds. Wealthy folks are not only better able to assist with Illinois’ expenses, they have already benefited more than those of modest means from living in Illinois. And, those of modest income actually pay a greater percentage of their resources on state tax than the wealthy because of other irreversibly flat taxes and fees like sales tax, gas tax, and car licenses.

It seems obvious to me that fairness requires a graduated income tax system, like the federal government and most all other states already utilize. Illinois made a mistake in 1970 establishing a flat income tax; 50 years later we have an opportunity to correct that.

Having watched at least four or five TV ads opposing the Fair Tax Amendment, it also seems noteworthy that without exception those ads require deception, distortion, and outright dishonesty to make their argument. For me that reinforces a position in favor of the Fair Tax Amendment.

Don Wilcox, Bloomington

