LETTER: Fair Tax Amendment gives flexibility

The opponents of the fair tax amendment raise the specter of what could happen in the future: tax increases or taxes on pensions. In this case you have the rare opportunity to know your future. The legislature has already enacted legislation that will go into effect on January first if the amendment passes. You don’t have to guess. You know if your income is $100,000 or less your taxes will go down, if your income is between $100,000 and $250,000 your taxes will remain the same and if your income exceeds $250,000 your taxes will go up. Which of these three groups best describes you?

The legislation approved to implement the amendment does not impose a tax on pensions. People worried about taxes on pensions should be more concerned about whether they will continue to receive those pensions or cost of living increases. Pensions have been chronically underfunded for years. Contributions have been deferred to allow revenue to be used for other state programs; higher education, health care and human services. The increased revenue produced by the fair tax will allow the state to start making up for these years of neglect.