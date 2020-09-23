LETTER: Fair Tax Amendment is a sound solution

Illinois’ tax system is unfair and inadequate. To Illustrate, the percentage of family income paid in state and local taxes in Illinois is lower for the highest 1% of incomes than is the rate for the lowest 20% of incomes. This is just plain wrong. The Fair Tax Amendment is a sound solution. This amendment guarantees that 97% of taxpayers will receive a tax cut or pay no more than they do now. Only individuals who make more than $250,000 a year will see an increase in taxes.
The current flat rate taxation system is inadequate because it underfunds such vital services as education, human services, healthcare and infrastructure. For example, consider how vital it is that we fully fund our public schools via the Illinois Legislature’s Evidence-based Funding formula.
Join me in voting to pass this constitutional amendment for a fairer and better tax system in Illinois.
Orlyn Edge, Normal
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!