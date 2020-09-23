LETTER: Fair Tax Amendment is a sound solution

Illinois’ tax system is unfair and inadequate. To Illustrate, the percentage of family income paid in state and local taxes in Illinois is lower for the highest 1% of incomes than is the rate for the lowest 20% of incomes. This is just plain wrong. The Fair Tax Amendment is a sound solution. This amendment guarantees that 97% of taxpayers will receive a tax cut or pay no more than they do now. Only individuals who make more than $250,000 a year will see an increase in taxes.