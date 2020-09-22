LETTER: Fair Tax Amendment what it says it is

The Fair Tax Amendment is exactly what its name implies. Under the flat tax, poorer families pay 14.4% of their income in state taxes (sales, property, state) while the 1% pay 7.4%. State revenues have decreased placing a greater burden at the local level to pay for schools, social services, etc. Less affluent counties generate less income which increases inequality.

Ads favoring the flat tax are inaccurate. It’s misleading to say that our legislators will be able to increase taxes when this can be be done under the existing system. It’s incorrect to say that small business and farms will be hurt by the fair tax when most have a taxable income under $250,000. Retirees will continue to pay no state tax and pensions will remain untouched.