LETTER: Fair Tax Amendment will benefit all

In a very bleak year, passing the Fair Tax Amendment will be good news for Illinoisans.

Illinois will have sufficient tax revenue to fund essential services, and 97% of all Illinoisans' state income taxes will go down. Those earning over $250,000 a year will pay somewhat more. This is fair. Right now, every Illinois tax is regressive: they all take a higher percentage of a lower-income earner's income than they do from higher earners.

The Fair Tax Amendment helps address this basic unfairness.Will this amendment make it easier for the Legislature to raise tax rates? No, it won't, because the legislature already has that power. Passing the Amendment will mean that the legislature will not have to raise everyone's income tax rate to have the resources to adequately fund schools and universities, and pay nursing homes and vendors, etc. Illinois cannot continue to borrow and go still deeper into debt.

Will small businesses suffer, and have to cut jobs? No, all businesses will benefit. 97% of Illinoisans will have a little more money to spend for things they need, especially now, in a pandemic, which has disproportionately hurt low-income earners.