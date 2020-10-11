LETTER: Fair Tax Amendment will help finances

The Fair Tax Amendment only changes the flat tax to a graduated tax. It does not increase the chances of tax increases or of taxing retirement income. The state legislature could vote at any time to raise taxes or tax retirement income, whether or not the amendment is approved.

What the amendment does is tax income above $250,000 at a higher rate. Everyone’s first $10,000 would be taxed at 4.75%. Income between $10,000 and $100,000 would be taxed at 4.90% (both lower than the current rate of 4.95%). Income between $100,000 and $250,000 would be taxed at the current rate. Only income above $250,000 would be taxed at the higher rate. This includes small business incomes and farm incomes.

Clearly, only those who make over $250,000 would be paying more. I guess that is why they are the ones financing the ads against the amendment. Do they really feel that it is fair for low-income families to pay a higher share of their income than the affluent do?

The Fair Tax Amendment will raise money to help Illinois fund state and local government services, pay the state’s bills and rebuild our economy. It is about time that Illinois gets its finances in order. I encourage you to vote in favor of the Fair Tax Amendment.

Pam Lubeck, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0