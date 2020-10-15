LETTER: Fair Tax proponents are mistaken

Last month I wrote against the Fair Tax amendment ("Fair Tax will make problems worse," Sept. 15). There are two repeating themes from the pro side that I want to address:

"33 states use graduated taxes": This is literally true. But some states have the top tax bracket so low that anyone with a full time job is in that bracket, rendering the progressive tax structure pointless. If we exclude those states, only 19 use a progressive tax where different incomes pay different rates.

Furthermore, this doesn't say anything about whether this is actually a good idea. But if we compare the states with a truly progressive structure to the amount of debt they carry as a measure of effectiveness, some states are deeply in debt and some are OK. In other words, and this is a critical point, there's no connection between a progressive tax and how well a state is run.

"The state can raise taxes without the amendment": Again - literally true. The argument against the amendment is that the state can raise taxes against portions of taxpayers. The other portions, since they're not affected, won't object. This way taxes can be raised on everyone a portion at a time without resistance in a divide-and-conquer approach. And you can see this in letters to the Pantagraph (i.e. "Raise taxes on the rich so my taxes won't increase.")