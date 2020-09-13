LETTER: Fair Tax will make problems worse

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Fair Tax (which targets those earning over $250,000) won't solve Illinois' problems, it will only make them worse.

Illinois gets $18 billion in individual income taxes. About 40% of this comes from targeted taxpayers, or about $7 billion. But the state is also running a $6 billion dollar deficit. (illinoispolicy.org)

So if the state did the bare minimum and erased the deficit, it would have to increase taxes on those earning over #250,000 by about 85% to around 9% of income. And this minimal approach doesn't even address (1) the $224 billion dollar debt, (2) that Gov. Pritzker has promised more spending if the Fair Tax happens (which would require an even higher tax than 9%), or (3) that targeted taxpayers are already paying around 25% in federal income taxes. (taxfoundation.org)

A common reply is that they can afford it, which is unknown. What is known is that they can afford to leave because that's what they're currently doing. There's a net migration loss of 100,000 per year, and they're taking their money with them. The new tax will just encourage them to leave faster.