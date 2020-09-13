LETTER: Fair Tax will make problems worse

The Fair Tax (which targets those earning over $250,000) won't solve Illinois' problems, it will only make them worse.
Illinois gets $18 billion in individual income taxes. About 40% of this comes from targeted taxpayers, or about $7 billion. But the state is also running a $6 billion dollar deficit. (illinoispolicy.org)
So if the state did the bare minimum and erased the deficit, it would have to increase taxes on those earning over #250,000 by about 85% to around 9% of income. And this minimal approach doesn't even address (1) the $224 billion dollar debt, (2) that Gov. Pritzker has promised more spending if the Fair Tax happens (which would require an even higher tax than 9%), or (3) that targeted taxpayers are already paying around 25% in federal income taxes. (taxfoundation.org)
A common reply is that they can afford it, which is unknown. What is known is that they can afford to leave because that's what they're currently doing. There's a net migration loss of 100,000 per year, and they're taking their money with them. The new tax will just encourage them to leave faster.
The only way to solve Illinois' problems is to cut costs. The two biggest costs are the pension plan for state employees ($9.7 billion) and K-12 education ($8.6 billion). The pension can be phased out by migrating to a 401k and education can be made cheaper by consolidating school districts without actually removing teachers. But increased taxes will cause increased losses.
Steve Geller, Bloomington
