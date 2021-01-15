LETTER: False equivalence in comparison

I’ve seen a few people comparing the insurrection at the Capitol on January 6th to the events that took place last summer in the wake of the extrajudicial killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. I would just like to point out the false equivalence in this line of thinking.

First of all, the protests against police violence last summer were in support of a legitimate issue that affects the black communities in our nation on a daily basis. We have all seen the videos of George Floyd, Philando Castile, Tamir Rice, Eric Garner, and we’ve heard the stories from countless others. We know what we’ve seen is wrong and people are right to demand change in defense of their lives.

On the other hand, the traitors who stormed the Capitol were there in an attempt to intimidate elected officials into throwing out the votes from multiple states because their preferred candidate lost. I know that some people may argue that the election was stolen, but there is absolutely zero evidence to back up these claims. If there is any evidence, someone might want to tell Trump’s legal team because the dozens of lawsuits they’ve filed across the country have all been thrown out.