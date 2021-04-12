 Skip to main content
LETTER: Farewell to fellow former mayor
LETTER: Farewell to fellow former mayor

A farewell salute to my good friend and fellow mayor, Richard Buchanan, who believed more in building bridges than in barriers. Both Bloomington and Normal are richer for his life and for his service. 

Richard Godfrey, Chicago

