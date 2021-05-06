LETTER: Fashion report from address an insult

Noting that Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi were "both clad in pastel" when President Joe Biden addressed a joint session of Congress last week was an insult. These women are in line for the most powerful position in the world, but the Associated Press writes about them as though they are a couple of debutantes being introduced on a 1950s "society page." Why no mention that Biden was "clad in dark blue"? Shame on the Associated Press, and on every editor who let that get by them.