LETTER: Fazzini a unique candidate

McLean County is indeed fortunate that Rob Fazzini has become a candidate for its Auditor. Since my terms on the McLean County Board, I have paid close attention to our county government and I understand just how the office should be administered. The difficulties in the present auditor’s office are well documented and Rob is just the person to see that significant changes are made.
Rob Fazzini’s background in the financial area and his leadership experience in our community make him a truly unique candidate. He deserves our votes!
Sally Rudolph, Bloomington
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!