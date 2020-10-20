LETTER: Fazzini an important part of community

I met Rob Fazzini more than 25 years ago when I was sent to him for financial advice by a colleague in the business department at ISU. As a professor in theatre I had an idea to purchase a synagogue in Chicago and turn it into an arts center for young artists transitioning from the academic world to the professional and I needed some advice on how to accomplish this.

After informing me that his bank could not finance a project in Chicago, he spent the next hour asking me questions about the project and giving advice. When I informed him that I expected to lose money, because that’s what happened in not-for-profit arts, but I wanted to lose as little as possible, Rob was intrigued. He stayed with the project and eventually came on the board of the Greenville Arts Center.

As our friendship ripened, I discovered that he had many friends throughout the community, mostly small businessmen and women who were grateful for the help he had given them. I began to realize that Rob was a very important part of our community, not just because of the money he made available, but because of the caring support he readily supplied. His community consciousness and his prodigious work effort makes him an ideal candidate for the job of county auditor. I hope you will vote for him, as I have.

John W. Kirk, Hudson

