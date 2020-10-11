LETTER: Fazzini deserves vote for Auditor

Rob Fazzini deserves our vote for McLean County Auditor. He is the best candidate for this important work and will bring about much-needed collaborative change. Rob has the substantial financial knowledge that is so critical to our county’s financial health and stability, and he brings a welcome new perspective to this position.

I have known Rob for many years, serving with him on City Council and watching him coach my son and other young men in American Junior baseball. Rob coached with optimism and praise, demonstrating over and over again that teamwork and a commitment to excellence defines winning. This is the attitude we need in government and public service, and Rob will bring this to the work of the County Auditor.

The county auditor is a position that should transcend political party affiliation, and Rob clearly articulates this non-partisan approach. His commitment to collaborative leadership, coupled with his financial acumen, make him the strongest candidate. Please join me in voting for Rob Fazzini for County Auditor.

Karen Schmidt

Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0