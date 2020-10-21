 Skip to main content
LETTER: Fazzini for McLean County Auditor
LETTER: Fazzini for McLean County Auditor

Please join me in voting for Rob Fazzini for McLean County Auditor ! I have known Rob for several years, both as a friend, as well as his partner in several real estate endeavors, as a innovative bank president, and a golf partner, where many stories and his commitment to change that will save taxpayers' money and strengthen the county's fiscal practices.

Rob is my man for his experience and his innovation. Vote Rob Fazzini for Mclean County Auditor.

 Tom Krieger, Bloomington

