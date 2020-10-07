LETTER: Fazzini has professional credentials

Rob Fazzini wants to become your McLean County Auditor. The responsibilities of the county auditor are all about ensuring your property tax dollars are being spent responsibly by the various county departments. As a former banker with auditing experience, Rob Fazzini has the professional credentials to fulfill this role. He has provided financial consulting services to several small businesses in McLean County, and his skills will make him a great County Auditor. Rob Fazzini helped us launch our small business over a decade ago and we continue to have much success. Rob has our support in November and we encourage you to vote for him also.