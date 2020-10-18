LETTER: Fazzini has skills to do the job.

The McLean County Auditor position should be filled with a person with the technical and managerial skills to perform the job. This can be best accomplished by having the Auditor appointed rather than elected, like it is in 85 of the 102 Illinois counties. Rob Fazzini is the only candidate proposing this change.

I have known Rob Fazzini since our days together at Bloom Township High School and as fraternity brothers at Illinois Wesleyan University. To see him become a bank president and a community leader was a surprise to me.

It is with pleasure that I endorse Rob Fazzini to become the next McLean County Auditor because he does possess the technical and managerial skills to do the job.

Stan Jarecki, Bloomington

