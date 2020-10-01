 Skip to main content
LETTER: Fazzini ibest choice for auditor
I support Rob Fazzini for McLean County Auditor. As a former city manager of Normal, I have some insights into the skills required of an effective local government auditor. I believe that Rob Fazzini is extraordinarily qualified for this important County position. His impressive career in the banking industry speaks for itself. But beyond his financial acumen, Rob is a passionate leader that is committed to serving the residents of McLean County.

As a local bank executive, Rob played an instrumental role in such successful projects as the redevelopment of the old College Hills Mall into the Shoppes at College Hills, and the construction of the Corn Crib baseball stadium at Heartland Community College. Rob has also been a stalwart volunteer for many non-profit organizations including the McLean County History Museum and the Normal Theater.

Rob Fazzini is the best choice for McLean County Auditor.

 Mark Peterson, Hudson

