LETTER:: Fazzini qualified for auditor

Who ever heard of a candidate for elective office wanting to reduce their salary if elected? Never!! Yet there is such a candidate on the ballot this November.

His name is Rob Fazzini running to become auditor for McLean County. Rob is eminently qualified for the office being a retired bank president and having extensive auditing experience both here and abroad. And he knows the community having had leadership roles in city government, Chamber of Commerce, Museum of History, BroMenn, Multicultural Leadership, and American Junior League baseball, to mention but a few.