 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER:: Fazzini qualified for auditor
0 comments

LETTER:: Fazzini qualified for auditor

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor - Pantagraph (copy)

Who ever heard of a candidate for elective office wanting to reduce their salary if elected? Never!! Yet there is such a candidate on the ballot this November.

His name is Rob Fazzini running to become auditor for McLean County. Rob is eminently qualified for the office being a retired bank president and having extensive auditing experience both here and abroad. And he knows the community having had leadership roles in city government, Chamber of Commerce, Museum of History, BroMenn, Multicultural Leadership, and American Junior League baseball, to mention but a few.

I urge my fellow citizens to join me in voting for Rob Fazzini for McLean County Auditor.

 David Hauman, Bloomington

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LETTER:
Letters

LETTER:

I am supporting John McIntyre for another term on the McLean County Board. John has shown the ability to respectfully engage with residents in…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News