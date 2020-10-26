LETTER: Fazzini will do what he says as auditor

I have known Rob Fazzini for over five years. I very quickly noticed how he has the ability to get things done. His calm yet aggressive drive gets results. If he agrees to take on a job, it’s done and done right.

I was so impressed with his leadership skills and financial background that I asked him to restructure Henson Disposal. He organized our company from the top to the bottom. I have no doubt that without his help, we would not be the strong company that we are today.

He is a man of great integrity and I look up to him as a friend and mentor. I tell you with certainty that if Rob Fazzini is elected as county auditor, he will do exactly what he is proposing, and it will be done better than it has ever been done before.

Tom Kirk, Bloomington

