LETTER: Financial column confusing, mistaken

In Sunday's Pantagraph (May 30), a regular weekly financial column contained some incorrect and confusing information as related to Roth IRA conversions. An individual under the age of 59 1/2 who converts a traditional IRA to a Roth is not subject to the 10% early withdrawal penalty as stated in the column. The amount that is converted is subject to ordinary income tax. The 10% penalty would apply to any withholding for payment of the tax due because it was not converted to the Roth.

Another part of the article that is potentially confusing refers to a distribution taken from a Roth IRA prior to age 59 1/2 and within the first 5 years of conversion. The author states "a 10% early withdrawal penalty is charged on the principal." While the IRS does dictate that the FIFO (First In First Out) principle be followed on Roth withdrawals (first - contributions, second - converted amounts, and third - earnings), all withdrawals in this case are subject to the 10% early withdrawal penalty and not just the principal.

Finally, contributions to Roth IRAs are withdrawn first and may be withdrawn at anytime without tax consequences, regardless of the owner's age or the age of the Roth IRA account.

(Source: Ed Slott, recognized as one of America's foremost authorities on IRAs)

Dennis Kagel, Normal

