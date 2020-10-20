LETTER: Five questions to ponder before vote

Before you vote, ask:

1. For whom would George Washington Vote?

He was our first president and one of our founding fathers. He firmly believed in the importance of religious freedom and principle in maintaining a national morality and good government.

Robert R. Reilly, a senior fellow of the American Foreign Policy Council, supports Washington's perspective in his book, "America on Trial," Ignatius Press, 2020. He cites our Judeo/Christian heritage as one reason for the strength and success of our nation. Which candidate today will best protect our religious freedom?

2. For whom would former President Abraham Lincoln vote?

He noted in his Gettysburg Address we should have: "a government of the people, by the people, and for the people." Which candidate today will encourage free enterprise and reasonable taxation?

3. For whom would former president John F. Kennedy vote?

In his inaugural address in January 1961 he said: "And so my fellow Americans, Ask not what your country can do for you--ask what you can do for your country." Which candidate today will best encourage patriotism, individual initiative and a good work ethic?