LETTER: Former mayor supports Koos

Normal has great priorities which have been in place for over 40 years. They were well-established when I was mayor and continue to be the Town's priorities under the leadership of Mayor Chris Koos.

These priorities are strong finances and excellent public services. It took years of hard work, but today Normal's public works, police, fire, water and parks departments all provide excellent services. Such excellence is the result of the Town's elected officials staying focused on the basics while continually moving the Town forward.

Economic development has been a top Town priority since the 1976 elections. In 1976 Normal had little sales tax revenue and 50% of the Town was exempt from property taxes. The need to expand the tax base was crucial then and remains crucial today.

While Chris has been mayor, nearly $1 billion has been invested in Normal. A most recent example is Rivian. Rivian will have nearly 1,500 on payroll by June of this year. These jobs by conservative metrics will create an additional 3,000 to 4,500 jobs in various supporting services. The reported $4 million local incentive for Rivian pales in comparison to the local incentive given to its predecessor auto plant when I was mayor, which would be $20 million in today's dollars.