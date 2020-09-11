 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Four more years of Trump would be worse
1 comment

LETTER: Four more years of Trump would be worse

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor - Pantagraph (copy)

I can understand that reasonable minds can differ, especially in politics. But what I can't understand is how a vote for Donald Trump is not a vote in support of the racism, the lying, the divisiveness, the corruption of this President and, indeed, of his entire administration.

A vote for Trump is a vote for everything he stands for. And everything he stands for is a threat to civility and a danger to our democracy. Four more years of President Trump will not simply be more of the awful same - it will be worse. Can reasonable minds really want that?

Beasley Leffew, Bloomington 

1 comment
1
1
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News