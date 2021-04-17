LETTER: Fox News thinks we are all stupid

The mainstream media should be reporting on topics and news that the American people need to know. Watching the first press conference held by Joe Biden, I was surprised that there was not a single question about the pandemic or the vaccine distribution. There was not a single question about the American Rescue Plan. These are the things we care about today.

Instead, they focused on the southern border and the fact that President Biden is allowing children into the country. Immigration has been a problem in America for many years. Americans want Congress to finally come up with and pass comprehensive immigration legislation.

The media needs to get real about what is important to the American people. They need to report truth, not falsehoods. I believe conservative media like Fox News are the most destructive news sources in America. Fox News pundits like Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity are not giving us truth. They tell lies and half-truths by omitting important facts. In a lawsuit filed against Tucker Carlson for lying to viewers, his defense against the charge was that no reasonable person would believe that Tucker was actually stating facts.