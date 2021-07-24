LETTER: Freedom requires a fence

“What is wrong with us?” asked California Governor Newsome after the mass shooting at the VTA rail yard in San Jose. Critics answer saying, our problems are due to outdated religion, bigoted Christians and corrupt police forces. But let’s look a little deeper via a story.

The dog Fideo had compassionate owners, good quality dog food and regular pet visits. He had a nice bed and a large yard which to play. But that yard was fenced with an underground wire. This aggravated Fideo one day with a mighty jump he cleared the buried wire with only a mild shock. He was really free. But outside the fence he was almost hit by a car, had a fight with another dog and couldn’t find drinking water or food. He barely outran the dog catcher. Humbly he went back home and waited to be let into his safe fenced yard.