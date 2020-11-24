LETTER: Frontal attacks counterproductive

Attacks on President Trump, his untruths, and his supporters just make him double down on his convictions and they intensify the support of his supporters for the man’s belief.

The fix for such convinced “insider” Gnosticism as he has created does not lie in emphasizing common orthodoxy, mainstream truth, and evident facts. For the Gnostics, every article of “negative news” is proof of the conspiracy of the mainstream. They respond with, “Because their stuff contradicts what I believe, it’s proof they’re against me, that I am a victim, and that my knowledge is proof against their facts.”

The President, those privy to the conspiracies he believes, and to his other convictions about deceit, cheating, and “deep state” cannot do otherwise, the way you cannot keep your eyes open when you sneeze. For them, fake news means any news some prejudiced person made up.

Frontal attacks are futile and as counterproductive as “over-the-top” attacks in World War I. In their self-sustaining chain reaction, anything outside the in-group ideology is unsafe as well as uncomfortable.