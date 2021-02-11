LETTER: Fruin has experience, dedication

Experience counts. Jim Fruin grew up in Bloomington. In his first career where he spent nearly 40 years, he attained the position of manager at State Farm. Upon retirement he pursued a second career obtaining all the necessary credentials to become a successful local real estate agent. In addition, Jim simultaneously served two different times as a Bloomington alderman spanning nearly 20 years.
Dedication counts. During one of his alderman terms I had the pleasure of sitting next to Jim at the council meetings where I learned much about how to be a responsible alderman. He was always prepared by studying the 100 plus page packet prepared by staff for each council meeting. Jim had the ability to disagree with you without being disagreeable. This is an especially important skill in the current political environment. In fact, on nights when we were on opposite sides of an important issue arguing passionately, Jim would invite his opponents to join him for pizza after the meeting.
Initiative counts. Not only was Jim prepared at every meeting, but he also took the initiative to visit six nearby community city council meetings on his own time in the evening to learn what those city councils were doing better than our city council. He would meet with the Mayors and/or City Managers before or after those meetings to share what our city council was doing that might be of interest for them to consider. After every visit Jim would share what he learned at our city council.