LETTER: Fruin has experience, dedication

Experience counts. Jim Fruin grew up in Bloomington. In his first career where he spent nearly 40 years, he attained the position of manager at State Farm. Upon retirement he pursued a second career obtaining all the necessary credentials to become a successful local real estate agent. In addition, Jim simultaneously served two different times as a Bloomington alderman spanning nearly 20 years.

Dedication counts. During one of his alderman terms I had the pleasure of sitting next to Jim at the council meetings where I learned much about how to be a responsible alderman. He was always prepared by studying the 100 plus page packet prepared by staff for each council meeting. Jim had the ability to disagree with you without being disagreeable. This is an especially important skill in the current political environment. In fact, on nights when we were on opposite sides of an important issue arguing passionately, Jim would invite his opponents to join him for pizza after the meeting.