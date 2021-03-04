LETTER: Fruin seeks return to Ward 9

I am on the April 6 ballot for the Ward 9 seat in the City of Bloomington.
I do not have a formal campaign and view the position more as community service. In my prior elected positions, I never asked for campaign monies, never accepted any monies, nor have any plans to do so. I do not use yard signs or automated mailings. I’m running on my track record of listening, participating and finding collaborative solutions.
In my prior experiences on the city council, I’ve learned that successes come from teamwork pulling together in doing what is best for the community at large.
I am a lifelong resident of B/N, married to my wife of 47 years, with three children, five grandchildren and a 1973 graduate of Illinois State University. I was a 37-year employee of State Farm Insurance in healthcare and HR, and am currently in my 10th year with Coldwell Banker Real Estate. I have served on the COB Planning Commission (1989 to 1995), as a COB Council Member and Township Trustee for 18 years (1995 to 2003 serving Ward 3) and (2007 to 2017 serving Ward 9). I am currently serving on the McLean County Regional Planning Commission and the Public Building Commission. I have served in various leadership roles with Corpus Christi Elementary, Central Catholic High School, and Illinois State University, as well as several years of Volunteer service at OSF St. Joseph, Carle Hospital and Hospice, and the Community Health Care Clinic.