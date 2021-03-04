LETTER: Fruin seeks return to Ward 9

I am on the April 6 ballot for the Ward 9 seat in the City of Bloomington.

I do not have a formal campaign and view the position more as community service. In my prior elected positions, I never asked for campaign monies, never accepted any monies, nor have any plans to do so. I do not use yard signs or automated mailings. I’m running on my track record of listening, participating and finding collaborative solutions.

In my prior experiences on the city council, I’ve learned that successes come from teamwork pulling together in doing what is best for the community at large.