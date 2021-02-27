LETTER: Gavin Cunningham for school board

Vote for Gavin Cunningham for the McLean County Unit 5 School Board. Gavin has something no other candidate has. As a spring 2020 graduate from Normal West, he has the most recent experience of a K-12 education in Unit 5. The current board has no representation from residents on the west side of the district, and Gavin wants to be their voice. Gavin wants to use his “most recent” experience as a student to specifically address history curriculum reform. Gavin wants all students to graduate with having more knowledge of our country’s diverse and authentic experiences.

Gavin is a proven leader. I met Gavin at a March For Our Lives rally that he helped organize to address gun violence in schools. He became the leader for the Not In Our School Club at Normal West whose mission is to “stop hate, address bullying, and make a safe more inclusive community.” The club collaborated with other school clubs/organizations to address issues that students were facing.

Gavin is the co-founder of the Bloomington-Normal Youth Activists (BNYA). The BNYA has worked to improve our community from the youth perspective. One example was hosting a meeting with local legislators at the McLean County History Museum to talk about school safety.