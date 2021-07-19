LETTER: Get energy bill across finish line

In response to the Pantagraph’s July 9 article “Watch now: Clean energy legislation may mean downstate Illinois will import electricity.”

The vast majority of Illinoisans want clean energy-- 82%, according to a 2020 poll. Governor Pritzker’s clean energy bill is Illinois’ best chance to pass a comprehensive climate and equity bill that will move us off fossil fuels by 2050 and replace the jobs lost with jobs in the clean energy sector.

Look closely at who is fighting against this bill; it is the fossil fuel industry and their allies. They are doing everything they can to stop or drastically water down legislation that would help both people and the planet. Ask yourself, are they really worried about you or are they only concerned with their own profits? Fossil fuel industries run impressive ads talking about the work they are doing developing clean energy but the numbers tell a different story. For example, “big oil” has only spent 1% of its combined budget on green energy.

If you want to know who is really looking out for Illinoisans, it is the Illinois Clean Jobs Coalition. We held over 100 listening sessions with everyday people around the state in 2018 and 2019 before we began drafting clean energy legislation. We held four of those in Bloomington/Normal. We heard what you wanted — to get off fossil fuels and create good-paying jobs in the clean energy industry — and we turned that into legislation.

Fossil fuel companies do not want any climate legislation. They like the status quo, which lets them make a profit while polluting our planet and harm our communities. While they keep trying to stop progress, we’re focused on getting the people’s work done. Tell Senator Harmon and Representative Welch to get the Governor’s bill across the finish line

Dawn Dannenbring-Carlson. Bloomington

