LETTER: Get involved in Normal election

With all the attention focused on the national election, people in Normal need a reminder that we’re facing an upcoming local election on April 6.

I continue to be astounded by how many people in Normal cannot name a single member of their town council or even know who the mayor is.

Our local elections are the most important anyone will ever vote in because this is where government affects us the most and this is where we can have the greatest impact on our government.

The last election for mayor of Normal was decided by 11 votes. The same two candidates are running again and I encourage everyone in Normal to get informed and vote.

Normal needs better priorities. That’s why I’m enthusiastically voting for Marc Tiritilli for mayor. I hope Normal residents will join me on April 6.

Craig Stimpert, Normal

