LETTER: Give board a role in chief decision

Regarding the search for a new police chief in Bloomington: it is time to give the Public Safety and Community Relations Board a formal role in that selection process. The PSCRB should be able to interview candidates for the police chief position and make recommendations to the City Manager.

Being a relatively new city commission, PSCRB has at times struggled to establish their purview. For example, as I discovered when attending one of their quarterly meetings, it turns out they are not automatically given access to all complaints filed against BPD. Isn’t this a no-brainer? If PSCRB is supposed to recommend policy changes, it needs to know what all filed complaints are about, and not just those complaints that BPD chooses to share. The new provision in the Illinois omnibus crime bill has made filing a complaint easier by eliminating the notarized sworn statement.