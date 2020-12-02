LETTER: Give the gift of appreciation

The past days have been spent shopping and purchasing Christmas gifts for those we love. Many individuals have responded to the call for “special” gifts for children who will have a bleak Christmas because of family hardships.

I have a suggestion to add to your Christmas planning and that involves giving the gift of appreciation to our healthcare workers and first responders.

This gift costs nothing, but is a gift that keeps on giving, does require sizing or exact color and is affordable: Wear a mask and social distance.

If we act now, going forward, we have time to make a significant difference in how Christmas will be celebrated in our community.

This gift will increase the possibility that fewer people will contract COVID-19 and be in the hospital. A lower hospital census means that healthcare workers will work fewer extra shifts and increases their possibility to be with their families during this blessed season. Masks and social distancing also increases the odds that each of us will be able to spend time with our children, aging parents and grandchildren.

Wearing a mask and social distancing is an opportunity to say thank you to our medical staff for working tirelessly during this heartbreaking time.