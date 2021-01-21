LETTER: Give the new leadership a chance

I was saddened to see that the Fox News network would not give even one day of objectivity to the new Biden administration. All day yesterday their banners and discussion filtered all of the new President’s goals as “extreme left” and insulting to the millions who voted for Mr. Trump. One commentator even criticized their own Chris Wallace for praising Mr. Biden’s speech.

I watched the coverage on several other networks who gave factual reports, some going out of their way not to offend people who voted for Mr. Trump.

We should all hope and strive for less divisiveness, especially given the challenges facing us. I encourage your readers who watch Fox News to take a break for a week and get their news from other outlets like PBS, BBC, online the Associated Press, and The Pantagraph. Let’s give the new leadership a chance, and pray for their success.

William Prenevost, Bloomington

