LETTER: Glad for state's action on broadband

I was thrilled to read Illinois is providing an additional $50 million in grant funding to businesses and organizations to expand access to broadband in underserved communities throughout the state.

While Illinois ranks high when it comes to broadband availability compared to other states, more than 1 million residents still lack access to reliable, high-speed internet. This grant funding will mean more Illinois households will soon have that much-needed access.

As a faculty member with online, nonprofit Western Governors University, I’ve seen firsthand how critical broadband access is to those who want to advance their careers but need the flexibility of an online program. And this issue isn’t limited to our state’s rural areas. Oftentimes, when access to broadband is available, residents are still unable to afford the monthly payments. COVID-19 is only compounding the issue as people who have been laid off or furloughed due to the pandemic are finding it hard to return to school and prepare for new career opportunities, particularly if they have been forced to eliminate WiFi from their monthly expenses.