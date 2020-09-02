LETTER: Glad Knapp's is only name on ballot

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It is clear to me that the McLean County Board made a great choice in appointing Don Knapp as State's Attorney in 2018. I can see why his will be the only name on the ballot given the results of his office.

One only needs to look to our neighboring communities of Champaign, Peoria, Springfield and Decatur to read about numerous homicides involving illegal gun violence in 2020 to then see that McLean County has zero thus far. I don't think those results are by accident and note the State's Attorney's office has won seven murder trials in a row under Don's leadership.

I'm glad his name will be the only one on the ballot for State's Attorney this year.

Randy Butts, Bloomington

