LETTER: Good news reports lift spirits

Good news events can build us up. Bad news events can tear us down. Genevieve Hanson tells of her attempts to help George Floyd during his arrest and subsequent death. She wanted to check his pulse, and if needed, apply chest compressions. But she was denied the opportunity which greatly upset her. Her behavior is the good news of compassion, concern, and a respect for life.

Kathy Olsen of Bloomington drew a picture of shock, fear, and hope on Mary Magdalene's face as she discovered the empty tomb on the first Easter morning. The Pantagraph published it on April 1. Kathy's published art shares the ultimate good news, death is no longer our enemy. Jesus' resurrection is God's victory over sin and evil. The abundant life is now available to believers.'

Reading of the two above events lifted my spirits. Here is good and right in the midst of all the bad news events. News of good events builds us up. It demonstrates how to live the good life. It warms our hearts, creates joy and hope. It nurtures trust in our fellow humans, making a civil society possible. The events reported in bad news creates division, insecurity, distrust, and fear.