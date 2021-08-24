LETTER: Good to finally be out of Afghanistan

Finally we have a President that has the guts to end an unnecessary war.

President Linden Johnson went to his grave regretting that he let the generals and the military industrial complex talk him into keeping the Vietnam War going so long. As a Vietnam vet, I saw the futility of that war first hand.

Afghanistan is made up of 14 ethnic groups the nether the British, Russians or the U. S. could figure out how to handle. Too bad it cost 2,372 U.S. soldiers lives and 20,320 wounded. Don’t forget the $2 trillion we spent.

Thank you Joe Biden. Most of us would not want our children or grandkids to the the last person to die there.

Mike Kerber, Normal

