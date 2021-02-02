LETTER: GOP abandoned financial standards

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) is in a tough spot. He has left himself vulnerable by making true conservative choices.

Because of those choices, countless Republicans are not rushing to his defense. Rather, they are running the other way.

Conservatives, of which I count myself, have moved in a confusing direction. Not just over the past four years either. Since Ronald Reagan ushered in tax breaks to finance trickle-down policies, the party of financial responsibility has broken from fiscal conservatism. At least Reagan’s injection of money (and the resulting deficits) into the economy happened during horrible economic times.

Since then (following two Reagan recessions and one Bush Senior recession), our economy rebounded. By the end of Bill Clinton’s eight-years of leadership, we were economically on a path to prosperity and a budget surplus.

Then “W” came along. In a period of great prosperity and a budget surplus, he pushed tax cuts and at the same time got us into the war with Iraq against his father’s advice.

Barrack Obama was elected. Inheriting another economic mess, his leadership led to our country out of the Great Recession. Saved thousands of American jobs by helping the automotive industry and failed financial institutions.