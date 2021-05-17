LETTER: GOP chooses power over integrity

Courageous Adam Kinzinger reported that only a handful of Republicans believe that DLT, the “Big Liar,” did not lose the 2020 election. DLT, who has never received even 48% of the popular vote, lost fairly in 2020 just as Hillary lost fairly in 2016. Liz Cheney lost her House leadership post for telling the truth.

The claim of a conspiracy is a true fantasy since it implies that the incompetent Democratic Party, loser to George W. Bush in 2004 and DLT in 2016, could accomplish anything in an organized, professional manner.

Most Republicans have chosen their reelection desires over integrity and honor.

Darin LaHood has joined amoral Ted Cruz, insurrectionist Josh Hawley, Matt Gaetz, Hitler-quoting Mary Miller, QAnon dupe Marjorie Taylor Douglas and others at the top of the “bootlicker” category.

Rodney Davis has kept conspicuously silent. Davis should either come out in full support of DLT or condemn the “big lie” and the January 6 insurrection.

Kinzinger and Cheney have true conservatives including the Bush Family, Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski, and Ben Sasse on their side. Spineless Republicans are scorning them for their honesty and integrity.