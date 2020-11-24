LETTER: GOP leadership complicit with silence

Let's be clear: every patriotic citizen wants every ballot to be counted, every election to be fair.

But the cries of a stolen election raised by President Trump and his allies are not about the integrity of the electoral process. The head of cybersecurity in the Department of Homeland Security has called the 2020 election "the most secure in American history." State officeholders across the country, both Republican and Democrat, have testified to the integrity of their states' processes. The Trump campaign has pushed some 30 lawsuits claiming electoral wrongdoing that have been tossed out of court or withdrawn. Yet now the President is personally courting Republican state lawmakers in an apparent effort to figure out ways to reverse the election result in Michigan, which Biden won by some 157,000 votes.

It has long been clear that Donald Trump cannot bear to lose; what is more shameful than his refusal to accept the verdict of the election is the silence of other Republican leaders. This is not a matter of the President's "rhetoric," or of "humoring" him until Inauguration Day. We are witnessing a frontal assault on our democracy, which is sowing distrust for decades to come.

We need a strong Republican Party, not a cult of personality. Where are the voices in that party to say to the President, "Enough. Step aside."?

Richard Watts, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0