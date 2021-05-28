LETTER: GOP supporting voter suppression

After four years of the disastrous Trump administration, most GOP lawmakers, like Davis and LaHood, are still peddling their stale, failed policies and wallowing in victimhood while propagating disinformation and disunity. They refuse to work for the common good, blindly supporting Trump’s lies and sedition just to raise campaign money.

Republicans allowed Trump to deconstruct the pillars of our democratic federal government leaving us weak abroad and insecure at home. They’ve denied proven Russian hacking and election interference plus COVID-19, calling them hoaxes. Twice they failed to do their constitutional duty by impeaching and convicting Trump of serious charges, then ignored health guidelines causing, according to Dr. Birx, hundreds of thousands of avoidable COVID-19 deaths and millions of infections, creating an economic crisis. Finally they’ve sided with Trump and his white nationalist terrorists who attached our Capital to overturn a legitimate, fair election.

Now GOP state legislative bodies are passing laws to suppress voting and limit First Amendment free speech and petition rights, instead of supporting needed laws the majority of Americans favor like reforming policing practices and our justice system so all people are treated fairly.