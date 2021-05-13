LETTER: GOP treats Liz Cheney unfairly

I admit that I have been profoundly ignorant regarding our politically system. At best, seriously naïve. I have been under the mistaken notion that when we elect and send a senator or congressman to represent us in Washington, we are expecting that they are morally free to vote their conscience according to their own moral code.

Apparently this is not the case as we see in the situation with Liz Cheney. We are watching as the Republicans oust her from her position in the Senate because she voted to impeach Trump with good moral reason.

She clearly voted her conscience. I did not know that whatever Mitch MoConnell said, she was bound by the Republican “group-think” to do what he dictates. Why did I ever think that our representative were not controlled by anyone or anything but their own opinions and ideals?

It is not a true democracy when you are “ under the gun” to do what the party dictators say or threaten.

I think that is bordering on a dictatorship.

Gretta Barclay, Normal

