LETTER: Government is destroying our country

The older I get the less I understand.

One thing I really don’t understand is why anyone born and raised in the United States would want to give up their freedoms. We’re not a perfect country. There are no perfect people or perfect countries, but we are better than most countries. My feeling is if you hate your life in the United States so much why don’t you leave and live in another country?

People don’t seem to understand that if we become a socialist/communist country the government will take everything you have and they’ll have power and riches and the rest of us will be poor? If you don’t believe that look at Cuba, Venezuela, North Korea and other communist countries. Russia, China and Iran are run by radical leaders either communist or religious leaders who want to destroy and rule the rest of the world. The worst of these are China and given the chance they will take over our country.

Our own government is destroying our country with giveaways to make people dependent on them, the use of racism to separate us, telling us if we’re white we should be ashamed (and I’m not), if you’re Black you should feel oppressed (you’re not). God made us all who we are.

Years ago the government started taking away our freedoms and people didn’t pay attention and now the Democrat far-left has decided now is the time to take control. They grant to get rid of the police and who do you think will take their place? The military. They will be in all our cities and towns on our street corners. You probably laugh at that but don’t laugh too loud- it could come true.

God help us that if doesn’t and that pray that he straightens things out soon.

Lois A. Vetter

120 N. Melvin St.

Gibson City, IL 60936

