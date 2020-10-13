LETTER:Graduated tax will help the struggling

Illinois’ flat tax is actually a predatory practice. It’s hard to believe, but a below-poverty wage-earner, with too little income to survive, must reduce their already-too-low income further by paying the same flat tax as a billionaire -- but then will get it back in spades later, through vital social services. Where’s the sense in that?

But here’s the real damage: Lately, Illinois has suffered the loss of way too many social services. Graduated, higher taxing of the very wealthy could help repair this.

Some of these losses have damaged McLean County. With the largest Healthy Start program in Illinois for abused and neglected children, we lost half of our program several years ago because of state budget cuts. This left 50 families on the waiting list. And babies don’t wait.

Our Healthy Start program was working magic with hundreds of families a year, helping them achieve an unprecedented, almost 100% perfect turnaround from child abuse and neglect to good parenting--with an equally good effect on domestic violence. And now it’s half gone.

Birth to three is the critical time to make a difference between a normal life and a failed, perhaps criminal one. Healthy Start for at-risk children covers those years. We must restore this critical loss.