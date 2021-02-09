LETTER: Grammer is about the work. service

I have the honor to serve as the Chair of the Senior Advisory Committee to Normal Township.

I joined the Activity and Recreation Center (ARC) before it was opened and have been thrilled to be a part of a senior center that is unparalleled in any community of our size in the country. Even during this pandemic, the ARC has continued to provide programming through the internet.

The staff reaches out to seniors who otherwise would have little personal interaction during this time and engages them in conversation and wellness checks. The ARC is also serving as a vaccination site in cooperation with Carle and the MCHD.

All of this has been done through the vision and under the guidance and support of Sarah Grammer, Normal Township Supervisor. I have had the pleasure of working with her since her election to that position.

In that time, I have found her to be a person of high character and excellent leadership.