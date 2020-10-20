LETTER: Grateful Brady is everywhere

I am writing this letter in support of Dan Brady for the 105th Legislative District. Dan is well known in our community and the whole of the 105th Legislative District. It has been said that he is everywhere and I am grateful that he is.

Dan is someone we can trust. He always listens and helps to resolve problems. He is involved in many Coronavirus issues. He hosted a town hall meeting for individuals and businesses. He has served his constituents on many COVID related fronts, healthcare, testing, unemployment claims, assisting them on these and other issues.

Dan has received numerous awards and accolades. While these are great honors, it shows the depth of his involvement in many areas and his concern for his constituents by helping to resolve their issues and to honor their successes.

Dan was named the deputy Republican leader in 2017 and serves on various committees in the General Assembly. His leadership allows him to steer his party’s policy agenda. He has been especially active in legislative efforts affecting families, insurance, law enforcement, and emergency medical services. He has received many endorsements from various associations, groups, and organizations.

Representative Brady has my vote for the 105th Legislative District and I urge you to vote for him also.

Rita Beyer, Normal

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0