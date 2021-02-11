LETTER: Greene should have been removed

It is apparent by those that voted nay to remove Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee position that they are not committed to our democracy.

The 199 nay votes on the QAnon lady's removal from the committee that she was placed on by McCarthy are evident they do not support democracy. QAnon Greene is now the face of the Republican Party. She tried to walk back her QAnon affiliation by saying that those were words of the past from 2017-2019 in speech to the full House. She did not apologize. Read her statement for yourself.

The Republicans and McCarthy want the voters to believe anything a person says as a private citizen cannot be used to judge them after they elected to Congress. Really?

Between 2017-2019 the QAnon lady supported the lynching of the Obamas and Hillary Clinton, assassination of Pelosi and John Kerry for being a traitors, she claimed that Trump was protecting America from a cabal of Democrats and celebrities that sexually abuse children, she attacked David Hogg a school shooting survivor, it was a fake she claimed, along with the Las Vegas and Sandy Hook shootings; that California wild fires were started by a Jewish space laser.